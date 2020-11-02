Home
Absentee ballot deadline is Monday
BATON ROUGE - If you haven't mailed your absentee ballot yet, the Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters Office says you should consider hand delivery. Louisiana...
They're getting a turn lane! Hwy 42 neighborhood feeling left out, gets results
PRAIRIEVILLE - A neighborhood worried they'd been left...
Where's the turn? Hwy 42 neighborhood feels left out of construction project
PRAIRIEVILLE - A resident living along a construction...
Police investigating deadly shooting at apartment complex off N Ardenwood Drive
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex Monday evening. The gunfire was first reported around 6:30 p.m. at...
Nearly half of Ascension Parish residents voted early
GONZALES- In what's proving to be a historic...
Police identify 20-year-old killed in shooting near Howell Park
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a...
Eta minute... latest storm only ties 2005 for top hurricane season
Eta is the 28 th storm to be named during the 2020 hurricane season. By the convention of having a name, this breaks the previous record...
Pleasant stretch continues, Eta worth attention beyond Central America
Pleasant fall weather is expected for most of...
Weather conditions are cool and clear for Election Day
Cool and crisp morning temperatures will continue. ...
Bears player suspended 2 weeks for bizarre blow-up during Saints game
CHICAGO - A Chicago wide receiver who started an on-field spat during Sunday's game against the Saints has been suspended two games. The NFL announced...
Saints trade for former LSU linebacker Kwon Alexander
Former LSU linebacker Kwon Alexander is headed back...
Ed Orgeron recaps Auburn loss ahead of open date; watch full Monday press conference here
Watch Coach Ed Orgeron's Monday press conference:
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
