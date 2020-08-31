Home
Property tax assessment to be adjusted for homeowner concerned over huge increase
BATON ROUGE - As residents living in East Baton Rouge Parish continue to receive their property tax reassessments in the mail, they're learning more about the...
Fencing company makes good on customer's deposit a year later
BATON ROUGE - A woman went through a...
Thief steals generator from carport before Laura
BATON ROUGE - A generator was stolen from...
LSU football has second star player opt-out in as many days
The LSU Tiger football team continues to lose...
229 virus cases reported among LSU community since mid-August
BATON ROUGE - LSU officials say the school...
Less rain means little relief
A pattern switch is underway. The tropics are active, but not overly threatening to the United States. The Next 24 Hours: Skies will clear out...
Tropical Depression Fifteen forms near the coast of North Carolina
Tropical Depression Fifteen has formed about 135 miles...
Hot and humid with afternoon showers and storms
Triple digit heat near 105 degrees unless you...
State Attorney General jumps in on high school football debate
The hotly debated issue of when and how...
Sean Payton impressed with Drew Brees' arm strength
In two weeks time, the New Orleans Saints...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for August...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
7 Days