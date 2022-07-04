Home
Runners kick off 4th of July with annual Freedom Mile
BATON ROUGE - Hundreds gathered along the levee to take part in the annual Freedom Mile, kicking off Fourth of July festivities Monday morning. A...
Thousands expected to turn out for Plaquemine's 4th of July celebration
PLAQUEMINE - The Williams family is having their...
Troopers looking for missing man last seen in Mid-City Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is asking for...
Monday PM Forecast: Rain will be gone for all 4th of July celebrations this evening
Happy Independence Day! THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Tonight & Tomorrow : Fourth of July celebrations happening across the Capital Area will...
Independence Day AM Forecast: A few showers will be around this afternoon
Happy Independence Day! THE FORECAST Stream...
More Sunshine...and Rain for July 4th
THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. ...
Sports2-a-Days: St. Amant Gators
St. Amant has a tough task ahead for 2022, replacing the swiss army knife that was three year starting quarterback Cole Poirrier. Just 6 total starters...
Sports2-a-Days: Springfield Bulldogs
Springfield enters 2022 as the most confident 4-6...
Pelicans, Zion Williamson agree to five-year contract worth up to $231 million
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has agreed...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, July 4, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
