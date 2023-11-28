Home
News
Man who sold drugs from small Baton Rouge church to spend next 13 years in prison
BATON ROUGE - A man found guilty of selling drugs out of a small Baton Rouge church has been sentenced to more than 13 years in...
Residents say nothing being done about rash of car break-ins, thefts at apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - Parking a car at the...
Hamas and Israel exchange more hostages for prisoners on fifth day of temporary cease-fire
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas and...
Weather
Tuesday PM Forecast: Freeze Warning issued along and north of the interstate on Tuesday night
Cool and dry weather will remain in place for a little while longer as high pressure continues to control the area. The coldest air of the...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Coats today and tomorrow, rain jackets by Thursday
Plenty of sunshine around today as an area...
Monday PM Forecast: Cool and dry for now, watching more rain chances by late week
High pressure dominates our weather pattern for the...
Sports
Daniels a finalist for top quarterback honor
BATON ROUGE - LSU's Jayden Daniels is one of three finalists for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award. The awards committee named Daniels, Oregon's Bo...
Reports: Grambling State fires head coach Jackson
GRAMBLING - Grambling State University is parting ways...
Coaching change: Zydeco elevate MJ Graham to interim head coach
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Zydeco have...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.
Southeast Womens Clinic vaccine and screening event offering participants the chance to prevent sickness and get paid
BATON ROUGE - Stay healthy this holiday season...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Southeast Womens Clinic vaccine and screening event offering participants the chance to prevent sickness and get paid
BATON ROUGE - Stay healthy this holiday season at Southeast Community Health Systems’ Women’s Clinic’s vaccination and screening event. Participants can earn up to $150...
Baton Rouge General lights up the holidays starting Saturday
BATON ROUGE - A local tradition is set...
Survivor Stories: Community volunteer shares her story of brain surgery and breast cancer
In 2021, Diane Tate was on stage getting...
About Us
