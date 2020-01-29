Home
Flu numbers remain high across the board
BATON ROUGE - The CDC continues to report a high number of flu cases while the coronavirus is making headlines around the globe. Doctor Mindy...
Door-to-door home alarm sale practices being investigated
PRAIRIEVILLE - When Cornel Blouin had a knock...
Limousine company busy ahead of championship weekend
BATON ROUGE - For the last couple of...
LIVE UPDATES: Wednesday morning commute
Former LSU student found guilty in connection with hazing-death, waives right to appeal verdict
Matthew Naquin, a former LSU Student and ex-Phi...
Patrick Stockstill and family return to the U.S.
Patrick Stockstill, a man from Baton Rouge who...
Weather
A damp and gray day ahead
The active pattern will continue this week with only a brief break from precipitation on Thursday. Temperatures will remain a few degrees on either side of...
Clouds increase today, showers arrive tonight
Fast, west to east moving disturbances will bring...
Next round of showers by Tuesday night
An active weather pattern will continue through the...
Sports
Jrue Holiday scores 28 as Pelicans beat Cavaliers 125-111
Jrue Holiday led all scorers with 28 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks as the Pelicans beat the Cavaliers 125 to 111. Jrue Holiday:...
Will Wade fed up with tightrope team
Baton Rouge - LSU head basketball coach Will...
Former LSU defensive coach to return after Aranda's exit
BATON ROUGE - The defensive coordinator who helped...
Tuesday Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
Volunteers needed to assist in Special Olympics bowling tournament, Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Special Olympics Louisiana athletes work hard training and competing at local levels in hopes of competing in the state games or tournaments each...
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
