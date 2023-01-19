Home
Metro Council moves forward with plan to keep twice-a-week garbage pickups with higher fees
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council has finalized a plan that will keep garbage pickups rolling twice a week but with a significant...
Even with solar panels, electric bill still through the roof
BATON ROUGE - One woman who has recently...
Cajun dance hall Whiskey River Landing engulfed in flames Wednesday evening
HENDERSON - A Cajun and zydeco dance hall...
Hurricane Ida resources
Wednesday PM Forecast: line of storms tonight, bigger soak Saturday
Once a line of rain and thunderstorms passes through during the evening hours, we can expect dry weather to end the workweek. However, a longer, soaking...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Windy now, storms coming in tonight
A wind advisory has been issued for south...
Tuesday PM Forecast: quick line of storms expected Wednesday evening
The next cold front will deliver rain and...
Sports
LSU Men's basketball loses 5th straight game to Auburn 67-49
BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team loses their fifth-straight game after Auburn beat the Tigers 67-49 in the PMAC on Wednesday night. Once again,...
Five-star transfer from LSU announces commitment to Ole Miss
BATON ROUGE - Walker Howard, the backup quarterback...
Russell Gage, BR native and former Tiger, feeling 'great' after suffering concussion during NFL playoff game
TAMPA BAY, Fla. - The final game of...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Search
64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wednesday PM Forecast: line of storms tonight, bigger soak Saturday

