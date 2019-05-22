Home
On Your Side
Company claims all is well as thousands complain over missed trash pick-ups
BATON ROUGE - Some people are fed up that their trash isn't being picked up when it's supposed to be. Now, metro council members are interested...
Railroad crossing damaged, residents want fix
PORT ALLEN - A railroad crossing on the...
Medical professional claims her boss' checks bounce, quits job
LAFAYETTE - Some medical professionals say the doctor...
News
Restaurants allowed to serve alcohol an hour earlier on Sundays, EBR Metro Council decides
BATON ROUGE - Restaurants in East Baton Rouge will now be able to get a head start on serving alcohol on Sunday mornings. Councilwoman Tara...
Sheriff: Baby girl dies after 5 hours in Florida daycare van
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say an infant...
Company claims all is well as thousands complain over missed trash pick-ups
BATON ROUGE - Some people are fed up...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Rain coverage going down as temps are going up
A stalled front to the west may aid development of a stray shower on Wednesday. Then, surface high pressure and an upper level ridge will create...
2019's first run of hot temperatures in sight
We are transitioning into a mainly rain-free and...
Pop-ups and higher heat in the forecast
Despite another day or so of rain chances...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
LSU knocks off Texas Tech, advances to fifth straight NCAA Super Regional
BATON ROUGE - The 10 th -ranked LSU softball team survived Sunday night's winner take all game vs. Texas Tech. In their third meeting of the...
Southern snaps title drought, wins first SWAC Title since 2009
NEW ORLEANS – Southern snapped a decade-long title...
Auburn avoids sweep, LSU falls 5-4 in 11 innings
BATON ROUGE - LSU was two outs away...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May 22, 2019.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Additional Links
Wearin of the Green 2019
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Disney on Ice Contest
Yard Makeover
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Mother's Day Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Wearin of the Green 2019
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Disney on Ice Contest
Yard Makeover
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Mother's Day Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
SEARCH
86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Rain coverage going down as temps are going up
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories (/web/webroot/secure/widgets/viewgalleryvideo/class.cfc), first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days