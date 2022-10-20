Home
Crews responding to massive fire at Hammond pallet supplier Thursday evening
HAMMOND - Crews are responding to a massive fire at a pallet supplier in Tangipahoa Parish, and residents are urged to avoid the area due to...
Seventh-grader arrested after bringing loaded gun to school Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - A middle school went on...
Driver killed after crashing vehicle into tree on Greenwell Springs Road Thursday evening
BATON ROUGE - A driver was killed after...
Thursday PM Forecast: warming trend begins
For the second straight morning, Metro Airport in Baton Rouge saw a record low—this time tying the 1989 mark of 35 degrees. A moderating trend in...
Will record breaking cold continue into the winter months?
With one cold snap already in the books...
Thursday AM Forecast: Warmer temperatures start this afternoon
Once we warm up today, we are done...
Sports
Williamson scores 25 in return, Pelicans beat Nets 130-108
NEW YORK (AP) — Zion Williamson returned from a one-year absence with 25 points and nine rebounds, powering the New Orleans Pelicans to a season-opening 130-108...
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Plaquemine Mike Mitchell
PLAQUEMINE - It's been a long time since...
Watch: Coach Brian Kelly reflects on win against Florida, looks forward to homecoming game against Ole Miss
BATON ROUGE - LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Videos
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
About Us
Contests
