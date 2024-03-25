Home
Victim in police chase that ended in crash looking for help repairing home
BATON ROUGE — A woman's home was hit by a teen driving a stolen car at the end of a police pursuit. Her front porch is...
Livingston mother confused with parish lines, no idea where her children will go to school
WALKER - Down a long gravel road, the...
Man sentenced to 20 years after fourth DWI, negligent homicide
GONZALES — A man with three previous DWIs...
A *TORNADO WATCH* has been issued for parishes and counties north of I-12
The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and West...
Sunday AM Forecast: One more dry day before storms return to the area
UPDATE - 1 p.m. Sunday: The Storm...
Saturday PM Forecast: More spring-like weather Sunday, followed by storms
We cap off the weekend with more spring-like...
Sports
LSU earns No. 2 overall seed at NCAA Gymnastics Championships
BATON ROUGE - The LSU gymnastics team will head to Fayetteville, Arkansas for NCAA Regional competition. On Monday, the Tigers earned the No. 2 overall...
LSU softball snaps losing streak, beats Missouri 4-3
COLUMBIA, Missouri - The LSU softball team snapped...
No. 5 LSU baseball loses 12-2, drops series to No. 8 Florida
BATON ROUGE - No. 5 LSU dropped their...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, March 25, 2024.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
