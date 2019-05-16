Home
On Your Side
On Your Side investigation: Chemicals found in groundwater in Ascension neighborhood
PRAIRIEVILLE - The Department of Environmental Quality says it's monitoring chemicals, tied to a decades-old dumping, that was found in an Ascension Parish neighborhood. The...
Surveillance video captures bucket truck same night trees were vandalized
BATON ROUGE - Last month, 2 On Your...
AT&T cell towers popping up unannounced
BATON ROUGE - Small cell towers are popping...
News
One injured in morning shooting near Baton Rouge motel
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called to a reported shooting in Baton Rouge Thursday morning. The incident happened before 7 a.m. near a motel on...
New Orleans included in Rolling Stones' rescheduled tour
NEW ORLEANS - The Rolling Stones have announced...
Veggie products sold at Whole Foods Markets recalled
HOUSTON (AP) - A Houston-based vendor is recalling...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Heat Continues to Slowly Crank Up
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: High pressure is in control, and continues to dominate the weather pattern. Sunny skies and warm conditions for your Thursday,...
Gradual warming trend continues
A gradual warming trend will take hold for...
Dry a plus, temps a bonus
Rain chances are almost nil through the week....
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
LSU-Texas to kick off in primetime on WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - LSU’s Football's second game of the 2019 season will kick off in primetime and be televised on WBRZ as part of ABC’s Saturday...
LSU holds off UNO for midweek win
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team...
New Orleans Pelicans win NBA Draft Lottery
The New Orleans Pelicans started the 2019 NBA...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May 15, 2019.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Additional Links
Wearin of the Green 2019
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Disney on Ice Contest
Yard Makeover
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Mother's Day Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Wearin of the Green 2019
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Disney on Ice Contest
Yard Makeover
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Mother's Day Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
SEARCH
68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Heat Continues to Slowly Crank Up
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories (/web/webroot/secure/widgets/viewgalleryvideo/class.cfc), first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days