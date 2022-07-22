Home
Steve Bannon convicted of contempt charges in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally...
Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in the US
NEW YORK (AP) — The spread of monkeypox...
Friday AM Forecast: Conditions will clear through the rest of the day
Stay connected to the Storm Station to stay ahead of the storms. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Some thicker...
Thursday PM Forecast: workweek to end with moderate rain chances
At least a one-day break in the heat...
Drought Monitor: Improvements continue
There have been major improvements to the drought...
Sports
Georgia's Kirby Smart becomes highest-paid college football coach with 10-year $112.5 million extension
ATLANTA - Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart becomes the highest-paid college football coach with a 10-year $112.5 million extension. The National Championship-winning head coach will get...
Saints WR Michael Thomas, DE Marcus Davenport won't start camp, placed on PUP list
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints placed WR Michael...
Southern a preseason favorite to win the SWAC West
BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The Southern football team is...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
