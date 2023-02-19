Home
2 On Your Side
News
LSU basketball loses 14th straight game, falls to South Carolina 82-73
BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball lost their 14th straight game to South Carolina 82-73. Cam Hayes lead the way for the Tigers with 25 points and...
Man arrested for armed robbery; held up convenience store clerk at gunpoint, stole Polar Pop
ALBANY - A man was arrested Friday after...
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care
ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter, who...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Saturday PM Forecast: More sunshine for the end of your weekend
Another cool start expected for Sunday. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Tonight & Tomorrow : After a freezing start to the day,...
Saturday AM Forecast: Cool start today but temperatures will be comfortable by the afternoon
This weekends forecast is perfect for any outdoor...
Friday PM Forecast: layers and sunscreen for parades and baseball
Near freezing temperatures are expected overnight into Saturday....
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Pitching and defense shines as #18 LSU softball tallies two wins Saturday in Tiger Classic
BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 18 LSU’s pitching staff owned day two of the Tiger Classic Saturday allowing just one run across two games, defeating Utah,...
LSU basketball loses 14th straight game, falls to South Carolina 82-73
BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball lost their 14th...
Riley Cooper's 5 inning, no hit effort lifts LSU baseball past Western Michigan 5-3
Baton Rouge, La. – Behind the left arm...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Additional Links
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
Black History Month
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2022
UGLY ROOF CONTEST
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
Black History Month
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2022
UGLY ROOF CONTEST
Search
SEARCH
46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Saturday PM Forecast: More sunshine for the end of your weekend
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days