Home
On Your Side
Children's hospital looking for volunteers to help patients
BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital has been open for a few months and has already exceeded the number of patients it...
Veteran featured in On Your Side reports continues having issues with flood-damaged home
BATON ROUGE - A WWII veteran has had...
Neighbor to dilapidated home wants issues addressed
BATON ROUGE - A man living next to...
News
TRAFFIC UPDATE : All lanes opened on I-12 East
I-12 East is closed due to an accident. If you are planning to travel please find an alternate route. I-12 East is closed...
Buttigieg ends historic presidential campaign, urges unity
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Buttigieg, who rose from...
Grandmother and 3 girls die in central Louisiana house fire
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A central Louisiana house...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Showers moving in overnight
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Cloudy conditions tonight will allow for a mild night. Overnight lows are only expected to drop near 60° into Monday...
Wrapping up the weekend with another perfect day
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Partly cloudy...
Warming weekend temps, eyes on the next storm
Chilly temperatures will slowly fade. The next rain...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
Behind Will Warren's 8 shutout innings, Southeastern gets series win over Stony Brook
HAMMOND, La. – Will Warren held Stony Brook scoreless for eight innings Sunday and Southeastern Louisiana claimed the weekend series with a 5-2 win over the...
Oklahoma's Acker no hits LSU for first time in program history
HOUSTON – In a duel between starting pitchers...
Second ranked LSU beach volleyball downs #1 UCLA in front of record crowd
BATON ROUGE – In front of an LSU...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Tickets on sale for posh 2020 St. Jude Dream Home - Buying by Friday enters an on sale prize
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale Tuesday for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. Watch WBRZ News 2 throughout the day Tuesday to purchase...
Deaf Education Summit to take place May 7-9 at Louisiana's School for the Deaf
Officials have chosen a date for this year's...
Louisiana School for the Deaf hosts community 5k Fun Run
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana School for the...
Additional Links
Fill A Prescription
Pat's Coats for Kids
Crawfish Price Index
Click 2 The Pros
Calendar
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Fill A Prescription
Pat's Coats for Kids
Crawfish Price Index
Click 2 The Pros
Calendar
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
SEARCH
63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Showers moving in overnight
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days