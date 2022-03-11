Home
Louisiana man who killed wife released to sister in Nevada
BATON ROUGE (AP) — A man caught on video killing his estranged wife may leave prison early to live with his sister in Las Vegas, the...
Geismar volunteer firefighters paying more out of pocket as gas prices increase
GEISMAR - Current gas prices not only affect...
As some states mull gas tax suspension, La. expert warns of mixed results
BATON ROUGE - As the cost to fill...
Friday AM Forecast: Storms, gusty winds, and freezing temperatures on the way
Widespread showers and storms will be followed by clear skies, gusty winds, and freezing temperatures this weekend. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. ...
Thursday PM Forecast: strong front may bring record cold this weekend
A strong cold front will blow through the...
Extreme drought spreads over South Louisiana
After 2021 finished as the third wettest year...
Southern men's hoops team losses to Grambling, Lady Jags hit game winner over Texas Southern
The Southern Jaguars hoops season ends as the team falls to Grambling 60-58. The Jags had an halftime lead, but struggled offensive in the second half....
LSU hoops beats Missouri 76-68 in second round of SEC tournament
BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team beat...
MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season
NEW YORK (AP) — Players have voted to...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Tuesday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
