Man accused of killing wife, shooting at police was out on bond for previous rape charge
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of killing his wife and firing shots at police over the weekend was under house arrest with an ankle monitor...
Baton Rouge Police locate missing woman
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department...
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
Top US General Mark Milley appeared before lawmakers...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Summer rain and humidity make a return
The muggies are back, and the rain came back with them. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: Those fall conditions were nice while they lasted...
Monday PM Forecast: increased humidity brings pattern change to new week
The humidity has made an unwelcome return to...
Monday AM Forecast: Humidity returns, rain chances going up
Today & Tonight: Through out your Monday, expect...
Sports
WATCH: Coach O previews LSU's primetime game against Auburn
Stream Coach Ed Orgeron's Monday press conference here.
Southern quarterback Bubba McDaniel's five touchdowns lead Jags to 38-25 win over Mississippi Valley
Southern went with Bubba McDaniel as their starting...
Final: Saints win 28-13 at New England, improve to 2-1
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Only one brand of...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series of unprecedented natural disasters, the U.S. faces a hunger crisis during a time of intense challenges. September...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
