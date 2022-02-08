Home
Local flower shops raising prices due to high Valentine's Day demand
BATON ROUGE - A week ahead of the biggest day of the year for flower shops, florists at the Original Heroman's are working tirelessly, snipping stems...
Mother, boyfriend plead not guilty in 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen's murder
BATON ROUGE - A couple accused of beating...
Cincinnati bakery offering Burrow-themed King Cakes ahead of Super Bowl
CINCINNATI - A bakery in Queen City is...
Monday PM Forecast: moderating temperatures through the week
Expect gradually warming temperatures through the week. Rain will be tough to come by with Saturday being the next earliest chance. Next 24 Hours: As...
Monday AM Forecast: Starting cloudy with sunshine on the way
Monday is bringing a cloudy start to the...
Sunday PM Forecast: Increasing clouds tonight, becoming overcast on Monday
TONIGHT & TOMORROW It was another frigid...
Sports
Saints hiring DC Dennis Allen as next head coach, ESPN reports
NEW ORLEANS - Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will be filling the head coach position left vacant by Sean Payton, ESPN reported Monday. Saints...
LSU women's basketball climbs one spot in latest AP Top 25 poll
The LSU Lady Tiger basketball team climbed one...
LSU Men's Basketball falls out of AP top 25
Auburn remained No. 1 in The Associated Press...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday Feb. 7, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
About Us
