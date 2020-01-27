Home
Door-to-door home alarm sale practices being investigated
PRAIRIEVILLE - When Cornel Blouin had a knock on his door last November, he never suspected a thing. Now weeks later he says he's discouraged and...
Limousine company busy ahead of championship weekend
BATON ROUGE - For the last couple of...
Customers say some trash collection services lacking consistency
PRAIRIEVILLE - Customers with overflowing garbage cans are...
Accused killers still awaiting trial in Baton Rouge couple's 2015 murder
BATON ROUGE - Another court date and another delay in the double murder trial for a couple killed more than four years ago. Denis and...
Lakers' next game postponed after Kobe Bryant's death
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NBA has postponed...
VIDEO: Man sets pick-up truck ablaze just feet away from house
BATON ROUGE - Investigators are looking for a...
Next round of showers by Tuesday night
An active weather pattern will continue through the week. Expect fast, west to east moving disturbances to bring rounds of rain about every 48 hours. See...
Conditions drying slowly tonight
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Dreary...
Showers return Sunday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: High...
Former LSU defensive coach to return after Aranda's exit
BATON ROUGE - The defensive coordinator who helped coach LSU to its previous national title in 2007 will return to the reigning national champions next season....
Denham Springs' Kate Thompson Making History with Wisconsin Commitment
Denham Springs senior Kate Thompson had a laundry...
Tigers hold tight in Austin, beat Texas 69-67
AUSTIN, Texas – It just couldn't be any...
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
Volunteers needed to assist in Special Olympics bowling tournament, Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Special Olympics Louisiana athletes work hard training and competing at local levels in hopes of competing in the state games or tournaments each...
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
