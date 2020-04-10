Home
Virtual doctor visits up nearly 10,000 percent amid coronavirus pandemic
BATON ROUGE - The way people visit with their doctor seems to have changed overnight. The quick transition into telemedicine was possible because of technology that...
Additional 275 people answering unemployment calls, wait time still hours for some
BATON ROUGE - When Lance Albarado was laid...
Downtown library final change order completed, working through punch list
BATON ROUGE - Believe it or not, there...
News
OLOL Children's Health requiring visitors and patients to wear masks amid COVID-19 outbreak
BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health Hospital has new safety measures in place to keep the coronavirus out, but they are asking...
Virtual doctor visits up nearly 10,000 percent amid coronavirus pandemic
BATON ROUGE - The way people visit with...
Neighborhood celebrates Good Friday, Easter with 'Stations of the Cross'
BATON ROUGE- A Baton Rouge neighborhood came up...
Russian spacecraft launches after crew swap
A successful launch of the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft occurred in the early morning hours of April 9 th . On board were Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin...
Tornado sheltering guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic
With the threat of severe weather across South...
Prepare now, uncommon moderate risk of severe weather Sunday
Showers will break away Friday with a brief...
Sports
Many athletes who qualified to compete in 2020 Olympics, will be allowed to compete in 2021
TOKYO, JAPAN - Despite the cancellation of the much-anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, according to ABC News many of the athletes who'd been accepted to compete...
ESPN to feature historic 2006 Saints vs. Falcons game Monday night
NEW ORLEANS – The iconic first Saints football...
Saints star, Cam Jordan, expects Drew Brees to stick around for at least two more seasons
Earlier this week, New Orleans Saints head Coach...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 10, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Tuesday,...
Videos
Community
Church continues its mission to feed the hungry despite battling arson-related fires
BATON ROUGE - Even as their church became the target of an arsonist, officials and congregation members affiliated with Broadmoor United Methodist Church are determined to...
Dream Home giveaway coming later in 2020; Ticket information here
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for...
New Iberia festival rescheduled to August
NEW IBERIA - Due to the COVID-19 outbreak,...
