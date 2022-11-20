Home
2 On Your Side
News
Police responding to fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane after two parties got in an argument and one person...
Unattended cooking sparked fire in home off Perkins Road Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A kitchen fire that scorched...
One person arrested, one still at large after fatal shooting on Choctaw Drive Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - One person has been arrested...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Sunday Sunshine - Then Monday Rain
Plenty of Sunshine for Sunday then Rain Arrives Monday THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today and Tonight: Expect an abundance of sunshine...
Sprinkles Continue Through Midnight - Clouds Remain Overnight
Sprinkles will continue through the midnight hour while...
Clouds Arriving As Temps Hold Well Above Freezing
Temperatures not as cold on Friday night ...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU's rank unchanged in latest AP poll; see which team leapfrogged the Tigers
1. Georgia (11-0) 2. Ohio State (11-0) 3. Michigan (11-0) 4. TCU (11-0) 5. USC (10-1) 6. LSU (9-2) 7....
Final: Saints come back to beat Rams 27-20
NEW ORLEANS - After trailing the Rams 14-10...
The Fleur-De-Lis Report: Saints still searching for answers after reaching the franchise's lowest point since 2005
The New Orleans Saints (3-7) are back home...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Salute 2 A Teacher
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2022
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Salute 2 A Teacher
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2022
Search
SEARCH
44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Sunshine - Then Monday Rain
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days