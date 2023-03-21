Home
People gather on the Louisiana State Capitol steps to protest potential arrest of Donald Trump
BATON ROUGE- People gathered on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol after former president Donald Trump said he would be arrested and asked his supporters...
DOTD extends deadline for comments on I-10 widening
BATON ROUGE - The public now has until...
Residents sue St. James Parish to halt polluting plants
NEW ORLEANS - Residents of a Louisiana parish...
Weather
Inside The Weather: High Water on the Mississippi River
In the spring, you will usually find the Mississippi River running at higher levels than usual. Sometimes, it even tips flood stage. WBRZ Chief Meteorologist Dr....
Tuesday PM Forecast: thermometers on the way up
The fast turnaround in temperatures is underway. Readings...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Temperatures are climbing
We are working on a warmup today. ...
Sports
LSU women's basketball headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2014 after beating Michigan 66-42
BATON ROUGE, LA - For the first time since 2014, LSU (30-2) women's basketball is heading to the Sweet 16 after a dominating win over Michigan...
No. 10 LSU softball swept by No. 4 Tennessee with 9-2 loss on Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. - #4 Tennessee capped off...
No. 1 LSU baseball can't complete the sweep, fall to No. 14 Texas A&M 8-6
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 11 Texas A&M...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, March 20, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and the crawfish market is seeing one of its first significant drops of the season. According to the...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
