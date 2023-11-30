Home
Dont eat pre-cut cantaloupe if the source is unknown, CDC says, as deadly salmonella outbreak grows
Consumers shouldn’t eat pre-cut cantaloupe if they don’t know the source, U.S. health officials said Thursday, as the number of illnesses and recalls tied to a...
Man fears property is sinking, years of inquiries with City-Parish don't produce answers
BATON ROUGE - One man fears that his...
Gonzales man killed in single-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON - One person died Thursday morning shortly...
Thursday PM Forecast: A few more waves of rain possible in the capital area
Several waves of showers and storms are possible through Saturday, bringing locally heavy rain to the region. While there will be some dry time outside both...
Thursday AM Forecast: Rain returns today with gusty winds and heavy downpours possible
Rain and thunderstorms expected around the state today....
Wednesday PM Forecast: rainmaker on the way
A round of rain and thunderstorms will overspread...
Sports
Mulkey: Angel Reese back with the team
BATON ROUGE - Angel Reese will return to the LSU women's basketball team after a four-game absence, head coach Kim Mulkey said on Wednesday. Reese...
Daniels a finalist for top quarterback honor
BATON ROUGE - LSU's Jayden Daniels is one...
Reports: Grambling State fires head coach Jackson
GRAMBLING - Grambling State University is parting ways...
Health
Pennington receives nearly $14 million to study childhood obesity in rural and minority areas
BATON ROUGE - The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute has awarded Pennington Biomedical Research Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center $13.8 million for five years of research....
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Southeast Community Health Systems' Women's Clinic
BATON ROUGE - Stay healthy this holiday season...
Baton Rouge General lights up the holidays starting Saturday
BATON ROUGE - A local tradition is set...
