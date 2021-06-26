Home
On Your Side
More people adopting 'do it yourself' mentality as neighbors help clear drainage ditch
BATON ROUGE - While the threat of rain may be easing for the Baton Rouge area, some neighborhoods are still on edge, especially those who flooded...
Drainage issue identified months ago, neighborhood flooded in May
BATON ROUGE - People who live in neighborhoods...
Recent flood victims share drainage concerns ahead of wet week
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the rain this...
News
BR auto repair shop reports concerning uptick in theft of catalytic converters
WALKER - The Walker Muffler and Brake shop has been seeing a lot of new business these days, replacing catalytic converters stolen off cars. "These...
Top U.S. health officials urge public to get second COVID shot
As an increasing number of Americans become fully...
First post-pandemic cruise ship from US sails away
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The first cruise...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Tropical moisture to bring more rain Sunday
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s. Sunday, an area of tropical moisture will move across the region,...
Sunday a bit more active, summertime pattern well into next week
There will not be much disruption to the...
Rinse & repeat forecast continues
Today and Tonight: The summertime pattern continues today....
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Jay Johnson will make $1.2 million in first year as LSU Baseball head coach
BATON ROUGE - LSU has decided on its next head baseball coach. The Tigers hired University of Arizona Head Coach Jay Johnson. Johnson will be...
Louisiana linemen camp gets the "big uglies" their time and attention
The Louisiana Line Camp is quick to point...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Live Oak Eagles
Second year head coach Blane Westmoreland jumped into...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the '2 Your Health' report for Friday, June 25, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the '2 Your Health' report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the '2 Your Health' report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Tropical moisture to bring more rain Sunday
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days