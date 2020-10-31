Home
Absentee ballot deadline is Monday
BATON ROUGE - If you haven't mailed your absentee ballot yet, the Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters Office says you should consider hand delivery. Louisiana...
They're getting a turn lane! Hwy 42 neighborhood feeling left out, gets results
PRAIRIEVILLE - A neighborhood worried they'd been left...
Where's the turn? Hwy 42 neighborhood feels left out of construction project
PRAIRIEVILLE - A resident living along a construction...
US special operations forces rescue American held hostage in Africa
A Pentagon report says US special operations forces were deployed to northern Nigeria to lead a Saturday, October 31 rescue of an American taken hostage by...
All travelers to New York now required to test negative for COVID-19
According to ABC News , New York Governor...
Netflix raising US streaming prices amid booming growth
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Netflix is raising...
Cool weather is here to stay
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, it will be another chilly one with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Trick-or-treaters may need a light jacket with...
Tropical Depression 29 forms in Caribbean Sea
Tropical Depression 29 has formed in the central...
From candy collection to the polls, cool and quiet weather is ahead
A stretch of beautiful weather and an extra...
FINAL: Auburn defeats LSU 48-11
BATON ROUGE - On Saturday, Oct. 31 the LSU Tigers fell to Auburn at the Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama in a final score of 48-11....
What to expect from Tua Tagovailoa's first start: Fantasy Focus with Reggie Chatman and Darin Tietgen
Week 8 in the NFL has plenty of...
SEC Championship will kick off in prime time this season
ATLANTA - The SEC Championship will move from...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
