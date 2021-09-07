Home
Storm debris collection begins in EBR, trash amounts way above the norm
BATON ROUGE - There's a trash mess that's slow to get cleaned up. It's a problem left in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Baton Rouge....
Man faked getting hit by Tesla, car's back-up camera caught him lying
SLIDELL - A man was arrested after pretending...
Hurricane Ida recovery efforts underway in Assumption; 30 percent of parish remains without power
ASSUMPTION PARISH - Dozens of people lined up...
Tuesday PM Forecast: no fake out, lower humidity is coming
After one more day of isolated showers and thunderstorms, a cold front will push through the area. Expect a noticeable drop in humidity and low temperatures....
Tuesday AM Forecast: Cooler and drier air on the way
Today will have a mixed bag of results...
Monday PM Forecast: try a second time, late week front to lower humidity
Chances for showers and thunderstorms will diminish from...
WATCH: Coach O talks LSU's home opener vs McNeese
Check back here at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to watch Coach O discuss the Tigers' home opener.
UCLA upsets No. 16 LSU 38-27
PASADENA, Calif. — Quarterback Max Johnson...
Football is back! Tigers in L.A.: Live the experience without leaving La. here
The LSU Tigers are in L.A. Saturday facing...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
