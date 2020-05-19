Home
Fraudulent charge shows up same day shopping membership is deactivated
BATON ROUGE - A man found a bogus charge on his bank statement and soon realized he wasn't alone. "It sounded like I wasn't the...
House floods for fifth time, elevation project approved
GONZALES - A homeowner in Ascension Parish was...
Louisiana unemployment compensation topping $1.4 billion
BATON ROUGE - Unemployment and the tidal wave...
NFL owners make changes to enhance diversity on many levels
Changes designed to enhance opportunities for minorities to get executive, head coaching and coordinator positions were passed Tuesday by NFL owners. They include addendums to...
Deputy cleared by grand jury in shooting death still out of work, but remains commissioned
CLINTON- It's been seven months since Christopher Whitfield...
Fraudulent charge shows up same day shopping membership is deactivated
BATON ROUGE - A man found a bogus...
Weather
Front to stall in the region, return showers and storms
After a brief spell of comfortable air, warmth and humidity will creep up through the week. No high impact weather systems are in the forecast but...
Area clears, Arthur churns
A cold front passed through south Louisiana late...
Periods of rain and storms Sunday
Tonight and Tomorrow: Periods of showers and...
Sports
NFL teams can reopen training facilities with government OK
Several NFL teams are reopening their training facilities Tuesday, while many are prohibited by government restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. Commissioner Roger Goodell gave the...
Mercedes-Benz dropping name from Superdome; stadium looking for new sponsor
NEW ORLEANS - The Mercedes-Benz Superdome is dropping...
LSU Coaches Caravan updates fans on Tiger teams
BATON ROUGE - Typically it's a summer time...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health for Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Videos
Community
Tickets on sale for 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway; Information here
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for chances to win the the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. The Dream Home is valued at $725,000....
Better than Ezra star partners with Raising Cane's for charitable virtual concert
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is hoping to...
Local non-profit brings food to children in underserved parts of Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Partnerships between a local non-profit...
About Us
