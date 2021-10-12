Home
Six people displaced when unattended candle causes fire at Cloud Drive residence
BATON ROUGE - A fire broke out in a residence near Baton Rouge's Mid City area when a candle was left unattended overnight, and now six...
Double-shooting in Scotlandville injured two Monday
BATON ROUGE - A Monday night double-shooting in...
Future of NOLA's former Six Flags site veers towards water park, hotel plans
NEW ORLEANS — The former Six Flags/Jazzland site...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Humid conditions will last only through Thursday
The humid days are limited… THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: The summertime humidity is still here. Temperatures this afternoon will climb to an uncomfortable...
Monday PM Forecast: warm ahead of early weekend cold front
Another warm week is ahead. However, if you...
Monday AM Forecast: Muggy conditions are here for a little longer
All eyes are already on the weekend forecast…...
Sports
Jon Gruden resigns as Raider's coach over offensive emails
Jon Gruden has resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments....
Dutchtown running back Dylan Sampson breaks Eddie Lacy's career rushing record
Dutchtown running back Dylan Samson only needed 30...
Tigers star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte out for season with injury
BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Ed...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Oct. 11, 2021.
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series of unprecedented natural disasters, the U.S. faces a hunger crisis during a time of intense challenges. September...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
