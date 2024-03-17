Home
No. 2 LSU baseball beats Mississippi State 9-8
STARKVILLE, Miss. - The No. 2 LSU baseball team is back in the win column. The Tigers beat Mississippi State Saturday, 9-8 for their first...
Former firefighter arrested for arson of fire station
IOWA - A former part-time Iowa firefighter was...
Coast Guard suspends search for person who drove off Chalmette Ferry early Saturday morning
CHALMETTE - The Coast Guard has suspended their...
Saturday PM Forecast: Widespread storms tomorrow will create heavy rain threat
While today was mainly dry, that will not be the case tomorrow. Widespread showers and storms look likely. These storms will carry a heavy rainfall threat....
Saturday AM Forecast: A lot drier today, another round of rain arrives tomorrow
Thankfully, only spotty storms will be possible today...
Friday PM Forecast: rounds of showers and thunderstorms through holiday weekend
After a stormy Friday afternoon, we expect a...
Sports
Southern baseball falls to Texas Southern in SWAC opener
NEW ORLEANS - In a continuation of Friday's postponed game, the Southern baseball team dropped its SWAC opener to Texas Southern on Saturday. After weather...
No. 2 LSU softball defeats Ole Miss 3-0
BATON ROUGE - No. 2 LSU softball kept...
No. 2 LSU gym takes down North Carolina 198.250-196.075
BATON ROUGE - The No. 2 ranked LSU...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
