LSU baseball lures away MLB pitching coach to become a Tiger
After losing two assistants in three days earlier this month, LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson has reached up for his next pitching coach as he's...
Supreme Court sides with coach who sought to pray after game
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday...
'Too much mayonnaise': Subway worker shot to death after argument over sandwich
ATLANTA - A customer shot two Subway workers,...
Monday AM Forecast: More rain expected today, PLUS a Tropics Update
Expect more showers and thunderstorms again this afternoon. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. To day & Tonight : Monday morning muggies are...
Sunday PM Forecast: Wetter pattern for the coming week
Temperatures will trend closer to normal as more...
Sunday AM Forecast: Most will see some cool-down showers today
No heat alerts today! Rain will help to...
Sports
LSU baseball lures away MLB pitching coach to become a Tiger
After losing two assistants in three days earlier this month, LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson has reached up for his next pitching coach as he's...
Myles Brennan prepping to be QB1 for LSU this fall
BATON ROUGE - From this time three years...
Report: LSU Baseball hiring former Twins pitching coach
BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball is reportedly hiring...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Friday, June 24, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Wednesday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
