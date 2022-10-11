Home
Maintenance issues follow student from dorm to dorm
BATON ROUGE - One LSU student says she is tired of spending her time and energy making sure she's living in a safe place. The...
Insurance commissioner approves Citizens home insurance rate hike of 63%
BATON ROUGE - More than 120,000 policy holders...
Committee investigating BR bus system poised to demand documents from CATS Board
BATON ROUGE - After WBRZ uncovered a string...
Hurricane Ida resources
Tuesday PM Forecast: dry stretch about to end, for some
There was a “trace” of rainfall measured on September 19 making it 32 days without substantial rain which last fell on September 9. That streak is...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Showers will move in ahead of the next cold front
Showers are back in the forecast for a...
Monday PM Forecast: One more dry day before first rain chance in weeks
The last time most of the local area...
Saints snap losing streak, beat Seahawks 39-32
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints snapped their losing streak with a 39-32 win against the Seattle Seahawks, improving the Black and Gold to 2-3 on the...
The Fleur-De-Lis Report: Saints take on the Seahawks in a must-win week 5 game to potentially save their season
This week, the New Orleans Saints (1-3) are...
Texas A&M-Commerce upends #19 Southeastern on homecoming 31-28
HAMMOND, La. – The No. 19/20 Southeastern Louisiana...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
