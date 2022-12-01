Home
2 On Your Side
News
Missing pastor, church volunteer identified as victims in gruesome double murder
COVINGTON - A convicted rapist released from prison just months ago is accused of killing two people, a retired pastor and a church worker, and dumping...
Multiple fire departments called to inferno at St. Gabriel business; nearby residents evacuated
ST. GABRIEL - A large fire at a...
Iberville High School, Elementary School to dismiss early Thursday due to water leak on campus
IBERVILLE - Iberville Elementary School and Iberville High...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Thursday AM Forecast: Warmer temperatures will be back before you know it
Temperatures this morning are 35° cooler than they were this time yesterday. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Good morning!...
Wednesday PM Forecast: 24 hours of extra layers
Behind a cold front, north winds kept temperatures...
2022 Hurricane Season ends; Ranks in the top 10 costliest
Today the 2022 hurricane season comes to a...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
College Football Playoffs officially expanding to 12 teams starting in 2024
The board overseeing the College Football Playoffs has agreed to expand the annual playoffs to 12 teams starting with the 2024 season. Read the full...
#11 LSU women's hoops holds off pesky Southeastern squad in 63-55 win
The #11 LSU womens hoops team remained unbeaten...
Joe Burrow Foundation issues challenge to Baton Rouge fans
BATON ROUGE - Local fans of former LSU...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
Salute 2 A Teacher
Share the Christmas Joy
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2022
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
Salute 2 A Teacher
Share the Christmas Joy
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2022
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Thursday AM Forecast: Warmer temperatures will be back before you know it
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days