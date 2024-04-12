Home
Mayor-President releases plan to revise River Center; work would rely on public-private funding
BATON ROUGE — Refurbishing the River Center and building an adjacent hotel that could serve as a convention headquarters will be virtually impossible to pull off...
Suspected arsonist arrested for early morning Tiger Bend Road fire
BATON ROUGE — A suspected arsonist was arrested...
WATCH: LSU vet school releases bald eagle treated at its facilities
BATON ROUGE — A bald eagle treated by...
Weather
Friday PM Forecast: dry weekend with steady warming trend underway
If you have outdoor plans this weekend, keep them! Weather will cooperate! The main change moving forward will be a gradual stairstep to much warmer temperatures....
Friday AM Forecast: Beautiful weekend ahead
Comfortable conditions have taken over the state and...
Thursday PM Forecast: quieter weather, temperatures off to the races
Now that clouds have cleared the area, we...
Sports
LSU Softball defeats Southeastern in extra innings
BATON ROUGE- No. 6 LSU Softball defeated the Southeastern Lions 7-5 in extra innings Wednesday night at Tiger Park. The Lions maintained the lead for...
$$$ Best Bets: A Tradition Unlike Any Other! $$$
Hunter McCann has the best bets for this...
Jared Jones hits three home runs as LSU baseball erupts for 16 runs in win over McNeese
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team can...
Investigations
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, April 11, 2024.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
