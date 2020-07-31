Home
Demo day finally comes for 2016 flooded homeowner
BATON ROUGE - Next month will mark four years since about 140,000 homes flooded in south Louisiana. It's hard to imagine, but years after the 2016...
Woman's costly adventure with home warranty company ends in settlement
BATON ROUGE - An 83-year-old says she's had...
Ambulance services looking for paramedics, EMTs
BATON ROUGE - Ambulance services are trying to...
Suspect in hours-long standoff with SWAT team identified
BATON ROUGE- The Sheriff's SWAT team and other deputies surrounded a Lovett Road house for hours Thursday in an attempt to arrest a man on outstanding...
Fauci to tell House panel unclear how long pandemic lasts
WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s no end in sight...
Oil giants, Exxon, Chevron post huge losses due to COVID-19's impact on economy
In yet another demonstration of COVID-19's devastating impact...
Rain will keep heat index values out of triple digits this weekend
A frontal boundary will push some rain through the area late on Friday night. THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: We are starting the weekend...
More than halfway home on the heat
Statistically and historically, the Baton Rouge area has...
Scattered storms to return as weak front arrives this weekend
One or two showers still managed to pop...
Pelicans lose first game back from restart
ORLANDO, FL - The New Orleans Pelicans let a great chance slip away as they lost 106-104 to the Utah Jazz in the NBA's first game...
Read the SEC news release about college football starting in September
BATON ROUGE- The Southeastern Conference has established a...
2 members of LSU football team currently have coronavirus, Coach O says
BATON ROUGE - Coach Ed Orgeron says that...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway were selected live on Channel 2 Monday afternoon The Dream Home is valued...
BR Mayor extends weekend hours for 'Geaux Get Tested' initiative
BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, the Mayor's...
EBR mayor hosts Wednesday morning financial literacy workshop
BATON ROUGE - For many residents, Louisiana's gradual...
