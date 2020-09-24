Home
Fence company makes good on project following On Your Side report, other customers still waiting
DENHAM SPRINGS - A fence company in Livingston Parish made good on a project this week, following a 2 On Your Side report . In...
Waterway improvements to start early 2021
BATON ROUGE - Approval has been given for...
Family, friends search for answers after hit and run puts man in hospital
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police in Denham Springs are...
Bars in Iberville Parish look to reopen this weekend as coronavirus cases trend downward
PLAQUEMINE - The rate of infections are low enough in Iberville Parish that officials say bars will be back open just in time to watch LSU'S...
Pac-12 reverses decision, will kick off football season in November
The Pac-12 has changed its decision to cancel...
DENHAM SPRINGS - A fence company in Livingston...
Clouds to move out this weekend, cold front to move in next week
After days of dreary conditions, a return of sunshine is around the corner. It looks as though an autumn cold front will arrive just in time...
Rain chances low this afternoon, More sunshine this weekend
Yesterday’s strong storms left most of our area...
Gradual drying, clearing as Beta remnants pull away from area
Due to the remnants of Beta, active weather...
Sports
TONIGHT: WBRZ presents primetime LSU TV show to get fans ready for COVID-impact home game
BATON ROUGE – Get ready for a very different LSU game day Saturday. Tiger Stadium will be at 25% capacity and tailgating is banned outside...
LSU revolutionizing COVID recruiting with prospect led official visits.
LSU changed the recruiting game a few weeks...
Saints, Sean Payton fined for violating NFL's face covering rules
LAS VEGAS - Head coaches for the Saints...
Investigations
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Sept....
BRG's upcoming 'Mammos & Mimosas' annual event to combine health with brunch, bubbly
BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge General is hosting...
Videos
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Clouds to move out this weekend, cold front to move in next week
