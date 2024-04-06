Home
News
LSU study exposes high drug use on campus, calls for expanded Narcan access
Two LSU seniors conducted a study that shows gut-wrenching data about the high drug use on LSU’s campus. Nearly 1,000 LSU students participated in a...
Grand jury rejects LSU RB Trey Holly's attempted murder charge; still faces trial for felony
BATON ROUGE - A grand jury rejected a...
Sinkhole forms in middle of road on LSU Avenue and Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - A sinkhole formed in the...
Weather
Friday PM Forecast: Clouds set to increase, rain chances follow suit
Our days with full sunshine have run out. Clouds ramp up over the weekend. This will give way to a mainly cloudy sky next week, along...
Friday AM Forecast: Nice weekend ahead, Clouds and rain around next week
Warm and dry conditions continue through the weekend....
The first 2024 Hurricane Season Outlook is in, and it's a big one
The first outlook for the 2024 hurricane season...
Sports
Grand jury rejects LSU RB Trey Holly's attempted murder charge; still faces trial for felony
BATON ROUGE - A grand jury rejected a second-degree attempted murder charge for LSU running back Trey Holly Friday. According to The Advocate's Wilson Alexander...
$$$ Best Bets: The Madness Ends! $$$
Hunter McCann has the best bets for the...
FINAL: No. 18 LSU baseball falls to No. 7 Vanderbilt 8-6
BATON ROUGE - No. 18 LSU Baseball fell...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 5, 2024.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
About Us
