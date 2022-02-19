Home
Zachary police looking for missing 19-year-old
ZACHARY - Police are asking for the public's help in locating missing 19-year-old Donovan W. Jones, Jr., also known as DJ. Jones was last seen...
Southern hoops splits double header against Grambling
BATON ROUGE - The Southern hoops teams spilt...
LSU students volunteer to make a difference in Baton Rouge community for MLK Day of Service
BATON ROUGE - The Gardere Initiative continues its...
Saturday PM Forecast: Warming trend begins with rain returning next week
TONIGHT & TOMORROW If you are planning on going out to parades around the area this evening, dress for a chilly evening. Overnight temperatures will eventually...
Friday PM Forecast: Chilly nights, comfortable afternoons this weekend
THIS WEEKEND If you are heading out...
Friday AM Forecast: Chilly but clear for the weekend
A busy weekend of Mardi Gras and baseball...
Sports
Southeastern wins series against SIUE on walk off wild pitch
A day after winning 1-0 against SIUE, Southeastern baseball faced yet another nail biter Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field. Tied at 3 in the 9th with...
Southern hoops splits double header against Grambling
BATON ROUGE - The Southern hoops teams spilt...
LSU baseball takes series over Maine with 17 run outburst in game two
After 13 runs in the series opener, LSU...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
