Home
2 On Your Side
News
LSU student competes on Jeopardy Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - 21-year-old LSU student Stephen Privat is smart—graduating as a junior this year. But more than that, the political science major was asked...
Louisiana woman sentenced for embezzling more than $750K
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman...
Stolen semi-truck carrying $154K worth of metal found in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - A stolen semi-truck containing $154,000...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Tuesday PM Forecast: gradual warming trend to continue, 70s possible
It has been a while, but we can say that the forecast for the rest of the week is pretty much copy and paste. The only...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Sunshine and a warming trend this week
Clear skies are here to stay. THE...
Monday PM Forecast: moderating temperatures through the week
Expect gradually warming temperatures through the week. Rain...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Who is Dennis Allen? A career analysis of the Saints new head coach
Dennis Allen has been named head coach of the New Orleans Saints, the club announced today. Allen, who has served as New Orleans’ defensive coordinator since...
LSU's Pointer in line for player of the year award
Just hours after showing out in the second...
Saints announce Dennis Allen as new head coach
NEW ORLEANS - Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys Christmas
Stuff the Bus
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Mardi Gras Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys Christmas
Stuff the Bus
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Mardi Gras Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday PM Forecast: gradual warming trend to continue, 70s possible
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days