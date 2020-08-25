Home
East Baton Rouge braces for potential impact of Marco, Laura
BATON ROUGE - Parishes are making sure drainage areas are working properly before this week's weather. In addition to stock sand, sandbags, and inspecting major drainage...
Ochsner Health adjusts mask policy, no longer allows neck gaiters
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana medical facility says...
Unemployed worry about bills; questions hover over executive orders
BATON ROUGE - There are unanswered questions about...
LSU reverses decision, will close campus Wednesday
UPDATE: LSU says it will now close Wednesday due to Hurricane Laura. A decision regarding Thursday classes is expected tomorrow. ***** BATON ROUGE -...
EBR Head Start to delay in-person classes until 2021
BATON ROUGE - The youngest students in East...
List of City-Parish offices closures ahead of Hurricane Laura
LOUISIANA - Here is a list of city-parish...
THE LATEST: Hurricane Laura forecast to be Category 3 at landfall
The remnants of Marco will continue to allow scattered showers and thunderstorms, heavy at times, and some higher coastal water through Tuesday night. The forecast beyond...
THE LATEST: Marco impacts coast, Watching Laura closely
TROPICAL STORM MARCO Today: ...
Tropical Storm Marco named in western Caribbean
Tropical Storm Marco has formed in the western...
Sports
Ed Orgeron breaks down standouts so far during preseason practice; watch the full press conference here
BATON ROUGE- LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron met with the media on Tuesday morning and spoke on a variety of topics ranging from hurricane prep...
Erik McCoy on being versatile on the offensive line; full interview
METAIRIE- As Erik McCoy enters his second season,...
Marcus Williams excited to practice in Superdome; full interview
METAIRIE- Saints safety Marcus Williams enters his 4th...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Thursday,...
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
