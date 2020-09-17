Home
LWC issues apology after sending letters to unemployed, warning they were overpaid & owe thousands
BATON ROUGE - Major sticker shock for people on unemployment since some of them received mail that says they owe back thousands of dollars. The letters...
Fence company taking months to complete projects, customers upset
DENHAM SPRINGS - A fence company in Livingston...
No repair date set for neighborhood damaged by June tornado
BATON ROUGE - On the morning of June...
Primate monkeys around with students phone, takes selfies
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — A Malaysian student whose cellphone was stolen while he was sleeping has tracked down the culprit: a monkey who took photo and...
Haunted houses prep for a safe spooky season with new guidelines amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - As we wait for the...
LSU's COVID-19 testing incentive working; students lining up at testing centers
BATON ROUGE – The incentive for LSU students...
Comfortable conditions as we monitor Tropical Depression 22
Tropical Depression 22 has been designated in the southwestern Gulf as Hurricane Hunters have found maximum sustained winds near 35mph. The system is expected to meander...
Tropical Depression 22 forms in southwestern Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Depression 22 has formed in the southwestern...
Very little rain in the forecast, Tropical development likely in the southern Gulf
Local conditions are expected to be calm, but...
Sports
Stingley and Stevens among 8 Tigers selected to All-SEC Preseason Coaches' Poll
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (Sept. 17, 2020) --Alabama placed a league-leading 11 representatives on the 2020 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team, it was announced on Thursday. Georgia...
Report: Most of LSU baseball team quarantined over possible coronavirus exposure
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team has...
Catholic High alum Warrick Dunn among 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees
BATON ROUGE - Local high school football legend...
Investigations
Health
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
