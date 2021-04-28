Home
Livingston Parish homeowners shocked by warning letters years after 2016 flood
DENHAM SPRINGS - It's been almost five years since the devastating flood in 2016 and some victims feel as if they're being hit again. People...
House that's flooded five times elevated, others to be elevated soon
BATON ROUGE - There's a big change coming...
PPP loan taken out in business owner's name without their knowledge
DENHAM SPRINGS - Some strange money games are...
Teens stabbed in brawl at Zachary Walmart
ZACHARY - Three teenagers are hurt after a fight broke out at a Zachary Walmart. Before 6 p.m. Wednesday, a fight involving as many as...
As the governor eases restrictions, the wedding industry is bouncing back
BATON ROUGE – After nearly a year of...
US indicts 3 on hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department brought federal...
Weather
Chugging along with the muggies, showers expected Friday
On Wednesday, Baton Rouge Metro Airport reported a high temperature of 90 degrees for the first time in 2021 . This milestone also tied a daily...
Baton Rouge hits first 90 degree high Wednesday, ties daily record
On Wednesday, Baton Rouge Metro Airport reported a...
Nearing record heat, Tracking the next cold front
The Baton Rouge area is on the lookout...
Panthers trading Teddy Bridgewater to Broncos
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Drew Lock didn’t have to wait around for the NFL draft to get the serious competition for his starting job that new...
Tiger baseball rolls over Grambling in mid-week make-up game
The LSU Tiger baseball team took control of...
Report: NFL hall of famer Marshall Faulk interested in Southern head football job
BATON ROUGE - Pro Football Hall of Fame...
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital announces expansion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is investing $11.5 billion over six years in a project that includes expanded cancer-focused research and construction...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for...
Denham Springs annual Spring Festival makes long-awaited return
DENHAM SPRINGS - At Benton Brother's Antique Mall...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
