More than 522,000 Louisianians have received unemployment benefits since pandemic started
BATON ROUGE - The U.S. jobless rate dropped to 13.3 percent in May, down from a record high in April. As the state moves into Phase...
Baby finally approved for life-saving drug, 2 months before deadline
BATON ROUGE - A family that's been fighting...
Don't be too quick to toss that junk mail - millions of stimulus payments mailed in form of debit cards
BATON ROUGE - Don't be too quick to...
$5 million project aims to fix worst roads in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Five million dollars are going toward an effort to fix some of the worst roads in Livingston Parish. The proposed project list...
Three arrested in Central shooting, one in critical condition
CENTRAL, La- Authorities arrested three involved in a...
Bonnie Pointer, early member of Pointer Sisters, dies at 69
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bonnie Pointer, who in...
Tropical Depression Cristobal Moving Out, Front on the Way
As Tropical Depression Cristobal pulls away from the Baton Rouge area, relatively minor impacts have been left behind. The heaviest rain was forecast to remain east...
Waves crash on the Gulf Coast as Cristobal made landfall in Louisiana
GULF COAST - Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall...
The latest on Cristobal and local impacts
4AM MONDAY: Cristobal is now classified as a...
Saints' Michael Thomas helping New Orleans families pay off more than $2M in medical debt
NEW ORLEANS - Star Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is helping pay off more than $2 million worth of medical debt for struggling families in the...
With safeguards in place, Catholic High football team returns for on-campus workouts Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - Catholic High Head Football Coach...
Report: NBA approves plan to restart season with 22 teams in Orlando
The NBA's Board of Governors has approved a...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, June 8, 2020.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health for Friday, June...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Tickets to win St. Jude Dream Home expected to sell out soon; Get one before it's too late
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for chances to win the the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. The Dream Home is valued at $725,000....
Virus expands grip in many areas; U.S. death toll nears 100,000
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea reported...
Better than Ezra star partners with Raising Cane's for charitable virtual concert
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is hoping to...
