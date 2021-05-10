Home
Major sticker shock for electric customer faced with $5,000 bill
BATON ROUGE - Major sticker shock for an Entergy customer who opened his bill Friday morning to find he owed $5,000. Brian Pope says it's...
EBR looking to expand Virtual Academy next school year
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish...
Audit reveals LWC doled out over $6M in unemployment benefits to numerous incarcerated, possibly ineligible individuals
BATON ROUGE - According to the office of...
Health officials cautiously optimistic about declining COVID statistics
While statistics reveal that across the U.S., less people are getting vaccinated than in previous weeks, health officials are cautiously optimistic about what COVID-related numbers will...
LSU scientist tests tea plants in south Louisiana
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — A Louisiana State University...
Tiger spotted roaming around Houston neighborhood
HOUSTON, Texas - Take a walk around the...
Rainy pattern continues for the first half of the week
Monday is the start of a rainy pattern for the first half of the week. THE FORECAST Tonight & Tomorrow: An initial line of...
Storms roll in tonight, Flash Flood Watch in effect
** A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT...
Warm and humid Mother's Day, storms return into Monday
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, skies will remain mostly...
Southeastern splits weekend series with Nicholls
THIBODAUX, La. – A four-run fifth inning was all Nicholls needed Sunday, defeating Southeastern Louisiana, 4-2, at Ben Meyer Diamond at Ray E. Didier Field to...
Pleasants' grand slam lifts LSU softball over Auburn for 1,200th program win
BATON ROUGE - Down by one in the...
LSU Beach's Run At NCAA Beach Championship Comes To An End
Release via LSU Sports GULF SHORES, Ala.-...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the '2 Your Health' report for Friday, May 7, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Wednesday,...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Tuesday,...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
