Smell in the air being investigated by LDEQ
BATON ROUGE - It's one of the worst smells Carlas Williams says she's ever smelled in her life. "We don't know what it is," she...
Twins, again! What are the odds?
BATON ROUGE - It's news that's shocking eight...
Storm debris collection starts Monday in EBR
BATON ROUGE - People in East Baton Rouge...
Traffic jams in Livingston Parish prompt lawmakers to take action
LIVINGSTON - Some traffic troubles in Livingston Parish have reached a tipping point. Highway 16 has become so congested with traffic that lawmakers are now...
Iberville Sheriff's Office ramping up patrols in search for stolen guns
IBERVILLE – Crime moving from the big city...
Few showers possible ahead of weak cold front, Epsilon a Cat. 3
We had a whole two days of fall-like temperatures last weekend. You might have to wait until a little closer to Halloween weekend to feel that...
Warm and sunny again today, Higher rain chances tomorrow
The forecast is on repeat again today. ...
Weather pattern stalls, above average temps to continue
Our short-lived fall preview from the weekend is...
ESPN reports Pelicans hire new head coach
NEW ORLEANS - Stan Van Gundy has been hired as the seventh head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans according to reports from ESPN on Wednesday....
Few fans, masked umps, muted celebrations for World Series
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A World Series like...
LSU's Myles Brennan 'questionable' to play this weekend due to injury
BATON ROUGE - Myles Brennan may not play...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
What are the treatment options for COVID-19?
What are the treatment options for COVID-19? ...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
