Door-to-door home alarm sale practices being investigated
PRAIRIEVILLE - When Cornel Blouin had a knock on his door last November, he never suspected a thing. Now weeks later he says he's discouraged and...
Limousine company busy ahead of championship weekend
BATON ROUGE - For the last couple of...
Customers say some trash collection services lacking consistency
PRAIRIEVILLE - Customers with overflowing garbage cans are...
LSU Tiger Marching Band receive recognition for historic year
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers aren't the only ones getting recognized for this historic season. The LSU Tiger Marching Band received a round of...
The perfect ending to the perfect season; The Tigers who won it all celebrate the season with a parade
BATON ROUGE - Thousands of LSU fans piled...
Report: Corey Raymond has turned down a job offer from Texas A&M
BATON ROUGE - With Joe Brady going back...
Cooler conditions today
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Finally, no fog this morning! Temperatures are also a little cooler, as we are experiencing morning temperatures in the mid-50s...
Light afternoon showers today
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: A dense...
Warm conditions through the week
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: A dense...
Sports
Smart's 20 points lead LSU to 12th straight SEC Road Win
OXFORD- Sophomore guard Javonte Smart led all LSU scorers with 20 points and six rebounds as he knocked down 4 three pointers as LSU beat Ole...
Kiya Johnson helps lead LSU to third straight win
BATON ROUGE- LSU gymnastics won their third meet...
How the 'Get The Gat' challenge was created
The Get The Gat Challenge has taken over...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Volunteers needed to assist in Special Olympics bowling tournament, Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Special Olympics Louisiana athletes work hard training and competing at local levels in hopes of competing in the state games or tournaments each...
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
