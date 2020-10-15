Home
Local mail dilemma could have solution; neighbors meet with postmaster
DENHAM SPRINGS - A neighborhood at odds with the post office met with USPS leaders Tuesday morning to help find a solution to their problems. ...
Home finally elevated in Gonzales after repeat flooding
GONZALES - Before Hurricane Delta made landfall Friday,...
Pointe Coupee, New Roads prepare ahead of Delta
NEW ROADS - Final storm preps are happening...
Sen. Kamala Harris temporarily suspends in-person campaign after staffer tests positive for COVID
According to ABC News, former Vice President Joe Biden's camp has been disrupted due to one member of his staff and a person who was in...
2020 Census: Amid revised Thursday, Oct. 15 filing deadline, Gov. Edwards urges residents to complete census
BATON ROUGE - With the 2020 Census filing...
Parishes release guidance about upcoming Halloween activities amid COVID
BATON ROUGE – Ahead of Halloween, the East...
Summer today, Fall tomorrow
A little more humid today, but rain chances close to zero. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: Some Gulf moisture made its way back into...
Hurricane Delta in Review: Local impacts
Hurricane Delta broke records as the 10th landfall...
Lower humidity, cooler temperatures by Friday
How does it really feel? Nice! THE...
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 2 - Jeremey Fowler Jr.
West Feliciana wide receiver Jeremey Fowler Jr. had himself an efficient outing against Baker during week 2. Only had two catches, but both went for...
NFL reschedules Super Bowl in New Orleans for 2025 to avoid Mardi Gras conflict
NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana will host the Super...
Start time for LSU-Florida game delayed Saturday
UPDATE: The LSU-Florida game has been postponed to...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
Gov. Edwards gets flu shot at OLOL clinic, encourages LA to 'roll up its sleeves,' get vaccinated
BATON ROUGE - Health experts say influenza activity...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
