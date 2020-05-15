Home
Louisiana unemployment compensation topping $1.4 billion
BATON ROUGE - Unemployment and the tidal wave of people filing for benefits was a discussion at the Capitol Thursday. Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava...
'Phase 1' enforcement at salons coming from Fire Marshal, Department of Health
BATON ROUGE - Salon owners and employees are...
Louisiana native working in fight against coronavirus as antibody manufacturer
RALEIGH, NC - A simple blood test can...
One arrested in connection with homicide on San Juan Drive
BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a 17-year-old accused of shooting a man to death during an attempted...
EBR Parish coroner confirms three more coronavirus-related deaths Friday
BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, EBR Parish...
U.S. retail sales plunged a record 16% in April as virus hit
BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. retail sales tumbled by...
More heavy rain possible Friday
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: We are continuing a summer-like pattern with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Today, high temperatures will be in the low 80s...
Heavy storms possible Thursday
A stretch of unsettled weather is ahead for...
A chance to remember
The forecast this week has made frequent mention...
LSU Coaches Caravan updates fans on Tiger teams
BATON ROUGE - Typically it's a summer time tradition, built into the slow season of athletics but this year while everyone is at a standstill the...
AP source: MLB owners approve plan to start season in July
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball owners...
WATCH: Joe Burrow joins other NFL Draft picks for viral video
With the NFL's offseason largely in limbo because...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday...
Tickets on sale for 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway; Information here
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for chances to win the the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. The Dream Home is valued at $725,000....
Better than Ezra star partners with Raising Cane's for charitable virtual concert
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is hoping to...
Local non-profit brings food to children in underserved parts of Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Partnerships between a local non-profit...
