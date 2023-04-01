Home
Fans celebrate Tiger's Final Four win in Baton Rouge and beyond
BATON ROUGE - It was all purple and gold Friday in Baton Rouge, complete with crawfish, tailgating and drinks, of course. The Tigers get the...
Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after search
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The body of...
Funeral held for 11-year-old shot and killed in hostage situation
BATON ROUGE - One by one 11-year-old Matthew...
Weather
Inside The Weather: The Seasons, Explained
Most people recognize the astronomical seasons. Meteorologists use the climatological seasons. What is the difference and how are they determined? WBRZ Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh...
Friday PM Forecast: weak front moves in, slight chances for showers
Another front will move into the area overnight....
Friday AM Forecast: A few showers possible this weekend
A few stray showers will be around this...
Sports
LSU Baseball wins, 6-4, to take series against Tennessee
BATON ROUGE - The No. 1 LSU baseball team beat Tennessee 6-4 in game two to win the series. The Tigers had 12 hits on...
No. 6 LSU gymnastics advances to regional final with a score of 197.375
DENVER, Colo. - Not the best performance for...
Hometown hoops star arrives on basketball's big stage
BATON ROUGE - As all of Tiger Country...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Monday, March 27, 2023.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
About Us
