Three siblings dead after house fire in Jefferson Parish Friday morning
JEFFERSON PARISH - Three siblings died when their house caught on fire Friday morning. WWL-TV reported the blaze happened at the family's home on Lynnmeade...
Police: 17-year-old charged with murder after allegedly shooting, killing man in a BREC park Tuesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Two juvenile suspects were arrested...
LSU Athletics admits postgame traffic plan failed; university 'confident' it won't happen again
BATON ROUGE - LSU Athletics sent out a...
Friday PM Forecast: fall preview coming to an end
The weather looks largely cooperative for outdoor events this weekend. A stray shower is possible, but certainly not anything of major impact. Much warmer temperatures are...
Friday AM Forecast: The heat is about to turn up
Game day this week is looking a little...
Thursday PM Forecast: big warmup into next week
Temperatures continue to slowly warm as we approach...
Mississippi State, LSU open SEC play in Death Valley
Mississippi State (2-0) at LSU (1-1), Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT (ESPN) Line: Mississippi State by 2½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: LSU leads...
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Week 3 CFB; Week 2 NFL
BATON ROUGE - It's week 3 of the...
Fan's Choice Player of the Week 2: Plaquemine Jaeden Paul
PLAQUEMINE - Defensive backs aren't typically known for...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
