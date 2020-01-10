Home
On Your Side
Door-to-door home alarm sale practices being investigated
PRAIRIEVILLE - When Cornel Blouin had a knock on his door last November, he never suspected a thing. Now weeks later he says he's discouraged and...
Limousine company busy ahead of championship weekend
BATON ROUGE - For the last couple of...
Customers say some trash collection services lacking consistency
PRAIRIEVILLE - Customers with overflowing garbage cans are...
News
WATCH: LSU arrives in New Orleans for national championship game
NEW ORLEANS - The Tigers have arrived in the Big Easy ahead of Monday's hugely anticipated match-up with Clemson. The LSU football team left campus...
Long-era time capsule found hidden in walls of State Capitol Friday
BATON ROUGE – Preservationists and contractors made a...
LSU fans cheer on Tigers from remote, Mars-like research center in Antarctica
MCMURDO DRY VALLEYS, Antarctica – Brrr.. there must...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
FULL DETAILS: Saturday storm threat
A strong storm system will punch through the WBRZ Weather forecast area between 5am and 11am Saturday morning. Rain will end around midday with some clearing...
Severe weather likely saturday morning
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Some areas...
Strong thunderstorms to threaten area Saturday morning
As temperatures climb and clouds build, an active...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
Trendon Watford game winner leads LSU over Arkansas
BATON ROUGE- Freshman forward Trendon Watford led the way for LSU down the stretch with back-to-back three-point plays to help lift LSU over Arkansas 79-77 in...
We comin': LSU billboards go up around New Orleans ahead of championship game
NEW ORLEANS - We're a little less than...
Will Wade previews matchup with Arkansas
BATON ROUGE- LSU head coach Will Wade spoke...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Jan. 9 2020.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Volunteers needed to assist in Special Olympics bowling tournament, Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Special Olympics Louisiana athletes work hard training and competing at local levels in hopes of competing in the state games or tournaments each...
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvias Toys Christmas
Click 2 The Pros
Calendar
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Share the Christmas Joy
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvias Toys Christmas
Click 2 The Pros
Calendar
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Share the Christmas Joy
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
SEARCH
74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
FULL DETAILS: Saturday storm threat
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories (/web/webroot/secure/widgets/viewgalleryvideo/class.cfc), first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days