Home
News
Disney announces opening date for Tiana's Bayou Adventure
ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready to attend a one-of-a-kind celebration with Princess Tiana in Disney's newest attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, set to open next month! ...
Sunday Journal: Make-a-Difference Moms
BATON ROUGE - This week on Sunday Journal,...
Jury convicts 1 ex-officer and acquits another in 2022 Jefferson Parish shooting death
GRETNA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana jury convicted...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
UPDATE: Severe weather risk upgraded across the capital region
The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded much of southern Louisiana , including Baton Rouge, to a Level 3/5 risk for severe weather on Monday . Scattered...
Sunday AM Forecast: Rain chances increasing later today
After great weather conditions yesterday, conditions will rapidly...
Saturday PM Forecast: Unsettled weather pattern will begin to conclude Mothers Day
An unsettled weather pattern looks like it will...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU Softball headed into NCAA Tournament as No. 9 seed, will host regional
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers have been selected as a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Softball Tournament making it their 25th appearance in the...
LSU loses 4-3 to Alabama, clinching series loss despite comeback attempt
TUSCALOOSA, AL - LSU Baseball lost their final...
Big Guys No Ties: A whole lot of LSU Football!
Hunter McCann and Michael Cauble have the latest...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report: Mental health experts share ways to cope with grief, loss this Mother's Day
BATON ROUGE — Sunday is Mother's Day, a time to celebrate and appreciate all moms out there. But for some who have lost a child,...
Thursday's Health Report: Know the signs of scoliosis
BATON ROUGE — Scoliosis affects seven million Americans,...
Wednesday's Health Report: Astrazeneca pulling COVID-19 vaccine, cites low demand
BATON ROUGE — U.K.-based drug manufacturer Astrazeneca is...
Additional Links
BRG Survivor Series
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Additional Links
Brandi's Book Drive
Fill A Prescription
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Wearin of the Green Parade
Pat's Coats for Kids
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Disney On Ice Contest
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
BRG Survivor Series
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Brandi's Book Drive
Fill A Prescription
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Wearin of the Green Parade
Pat's Coats for Kids
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Disney On Ice Contest
Search
SEARCH
77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
UPDATE: Severe weather risk upgraded across the capital region
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days