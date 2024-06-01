Home
News
Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever edge Angel Reese and Chicago Sky for first home win, 71-70
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark tossed the ball high into the air as time expired Saturday. Veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell just started clapping....
LSU baseball struggles with runners on base, falls to North Carolina in NCAA tournament
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team didn’t...
LSP: Driver killed after veering off Slaughter highway, hitting culvert Friday night
SLAUGHTER - One person was killed after their...
Saturday PM Forecast: More storms as the weekend wraps up
The capital region continues to dodge showers and thunderstorms for the back half of the weekend. Into next week, a warmer and drier pattern takes over....
Saturday AM Forecast: Dodging storms through the weekend
Rain gear will continue to be handy over...
Friday PM Forecast: weekend not a washout, but showers and thunderstorms likely
The active pattern will continue into the weekend....
Sports
$$$ Best Bets: Postseason basketball, baseball and hockey, oh my! $$$
Hunter McCann has the best bets for NBA...
Health
Friday's Health Report: New development in stomach cancer treatment is more direct, effective
BATON ROUGE — Most stomach cancers are found when the disease has spread beyond the stomach and a cure is less likely. A new approach to...
Thursday's Health Report: Sleep expert shares remedies for restless nights
BATON ROUGE — Essential oils, melatonin and sound...
Wednesday's Health Report: Southern University Ag Center hosts luncheon for Women's Health Month
BATON ROUGE — The Southern University Ag Center...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Follow our weather team on social media
